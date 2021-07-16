Home / India News / Delhi's single-day Covid-19 tally drops to 66; lone death takes toll to 25,023
Delhi Covid-19 update: The active cases in the national capital saw a slight drop to 657 from 671 the previous day. (Representational photo)
Delhi Covid-19 update: The active cases in the national capital saw a slight drop to 657 from 671 the previous day. (Representational photo)
india news

Delhi's single-day Covid-19 tally drops to 66; lone death takes toll to 25,023

The cumulative Covid-19 postive cases at the national capital stands at 14,35,419 while the case fatality rate is at 1.74%, the Delhi government's health bulletin showed.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Delhi recorded 66 new cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in a single day, data released by the Union territory's government on Friday showed. The national capital reported only a single fatality from the virus in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 25,023.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 delhi coronavirus cases + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.