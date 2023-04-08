Delhi- Dehradun 2 hrs, Haridwar in a blink with this new expressway: Details

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the construction of 212-kilometre-long, six-lane Delhi Dehradun Greenfield access-controlled expressway would be completed by the end of December this year.

Construction of Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield expressway.(Twitter/ @nitin_gadkari)

The minister conducted an aerial inspection on Thursday along with Union minister General VK Singh, BJP MP Dr Satyapal Singh, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, UP state minister Jitin Prasada and Delhi BJP MLA Ramesh Bidhuri. The minister even shared several aerial images of the construction site on Twitter.

The six-lane bridge, constructed at the cost of ₹12,000 crore will reduce the distance between the two cities from 235 km to 212 km and will reduce the travel time from six hours to two to two-and-half hours, Gadkari said. He further added that 60%-70% construction work of the expressway has been completed.

The Delhi-Dehradun expressway (NH 72A) has been divided into four sections and is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur to Dehradun. A 340 meter long 3-lane tunnel is also being constructed at Datkali at a cost of ₹1,995 crore to ease the traffic.

In the first phase, from Akshardham to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway crossing, which is 31.6km-long, the road has been elevated for about 18 km as it passes through populated areas.

Gadkari further said that there are several special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor. The route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife movement. A 12 km elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two major bridges and 13 minor bridges have also been constructed as the part of the expressway.

113 VUP (Vehicular Under Passes), LVUP (Light Vehicular Under Passes), SVUP (Small Vehicular Under Passes), five ROBs, four major bridges and 62 bus shelters are being constructed in the entire expressway. Along with this, apart from 76 km service road, 29 km elevated road, 16 entry-exit points are also being constructed, the minister further informed.

For the convenience of passengers, there is a provision of 12 way-side amenities on the expressway.

To connect Haridwar with this highway, a 51 km six-lane Greenfield road is also being constructed at a cost of ₹2,095 crore, which will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Haridwar to one-and-half hours.

