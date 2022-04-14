Woman jumps off Delhi’s Akshardham Metro Station, saved
New Delhi: A woman was injured after she jumped off a ledge at New Delhi’s Akshardham metro station on Thursday even as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed there rushed to save her using a blanket. She was later rushed to a hospital for treatment.
The CISF personnel noticed the woman climbing the ledge at platform number two of the station around 7:30 am. In a video that went viral on social media, CISF personnel are seen trying to convince her to come down. The second team of CISF and civil employees separately arranged the blanket and positioned themselves on the ground, where the woman jumped.
In the video, the woman is seen jumping off the ledge and falling down three storeys on the blanket.
“Despite persuasion, she jumped off but the people on the ground managed to catch her. Due to the severity of the fall, she sustained severe injuries...but her life has been saved,” the CISF said in a statement. Officials said it was not immediately clear why she climbed and jumped off the ledge.
-
Taste of Life: How Europeans tried to make “kokum sherbet” a popular drink
In the summer of 1864, Shrimant Sardar Jagdale of Gwalior came to Pune with his family. Jagdale had also invited one hundred and fifty-one priests from Benaras. “Chincheche sarbat” (tamarind sherbet), “limbache sarbat” (lemon sherbet), “valyache sarbat” (khus sherbet), and “kairiche panhe” (sherbet made of the pulp of raw mango) had been served to priests to make sure they did not lose their cool in the scorching heat of Pune.
-
Bengaluru rain brings both relief and misery, leaves one dead
Summer showers yesterday brought some respite from the scorching weather in the city of Bengaluru, however, heavy rains that lashed many parts of the city turned fatal for a young man. A fruit seller, Vasant has been identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally. It is being alleged that a fruit seller, Vasant, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole.
-
How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal
The National Institute of Technology in Karnataka has invited applications from interested candidates. Candidates have to send in their CVs before April 22. Candidates must have completed M. Tech or ME, BE, B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognised boards. The candidate should know modelling, designing and control of power electronic converters. Age relaxation will apply as per Karnataka norms of NIT. The selection process will include a written examination and interview.
-
After brief detention, Congress leaders again demand Karnataka minister quit
Karnataka Congress leaders - detained Thursday morning during protests demanding minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death - protested again in front of the Vidhana Soudha to emphasise calls that he quit. The day's second protest came after senior Congress leaders, including state chief DK Shivakumar and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were released from detention. Police had stopped them marching on chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence.
-
No ‘remote control’, Punjab CM says he sent officials to Kejriwal ‘for training’
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday rebutted the opposition's charge that his government was being “remote-controlled” by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that it was his decision to send the officials to the national capital to meet the Delhi CM “for training”. The row over Kejriwal meeting Punjab officials in the absence of Mann in Delhi on Monday escalated with the opposition accusing him of interfering in the state's affairs.
