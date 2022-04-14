Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman jumps off Delhi’s Akshardham Metro Station, saved
Woman jumps off Delhi’s Akshardham Metro Station, saved

CISF personnel noticed the woman climbing the ledge at platform number two of the station around 7:30 am
Published on Apr 14, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Jasjeev Gandhiok

New Delhi: A woman was injured after she jumped off a ledge at New Delhi’s Akshardham metro station on Thursday even as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed there rushed to save her using a blanket. She was later rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The CISF personnel noticed the woman climbing the ledge at platform number two of the station around 7:30 am. In a video that went viral on social media, CISF personnel are seen trying to convince her to come down. The second team of CISF and civil employees separately arranged the blanket and positioned themselves on the ground, where the woman jumped.

In the video, the woman is seen jumping off the ledge and falling down three storeys on the blanket.

“Despite persuasion, she jumped off but the people on the ground managed to catch her. Due to the severity of the fall, she sustained severe injuries...but her life has been saved,” the CISF said in a statement. Officials said it was not immediately clear why she climbed and jumped off the ledge.

