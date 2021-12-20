Delhi doctor gives insight into health of Omicron patients, oxygen and ICU need

Amid heightened concern over infection from Omicron variant, a Delhi hospital doctor said that patients with the new variant of concern are recovering well from mild symptoms without the need for oxygen or intensive care unit (ICU). Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, managing director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, said only two of the 24 Omicron patients had mild symptoms while 12 of them recovered and have been discharged.

"The remaining 12 Omicron patients are recovering well and are stable. Only two patients had mild symptoms. One had mild fever and the other had slight weakness and loose motion. All other patients have no problem,” Kumar said, adding that everyone's oxygen level was normal.

The doctor said 60 incoming travellers from foreign countries are admitted at the LNJP hospital as Omicron suspects, noting that the rate of transmission of the new variant of concern has significantly increased.

“However, the good thing is that no death has been reported, so far. Not a single patient out of 24 required oxygen support or ICU. All have been cured with mild treatments," he said.

Omicron cases in Maha: Over 80% breakthrough infections

Kumar said that eight people were admitted to the LNJP hospital on Monday on suspicion of being infected with Omicron after they arrived from foreign countries. He told ANI that samples of all the suspected Omicron patients have been sent for genome sequencing.

“Most of the patients infected with Omicron have a travel history including Africa, Europe, England and Dubai," Dr Kumar said, as quoted by ANI.

LNJP is a designated hospital for the treatment of Omicron patients. Last week, the Delhi government four private hospitals into dedicated centres to treat Covid patients infected with Omicron variant. The four private hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Parliament that India has reported 161 Omicron cases so far.

(With ANI inputs)

