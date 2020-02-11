On AAP’s jumbo victory, Arvind Kejriwal praises Delhi for ‘new kind of politics’

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:56 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, who is headed for an outsized victory comparable to the one that returned him to power five years ago, on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi for the super mandate.

“You are amazing… I love you,” Kejriwal said, throwing a kiss at his supporters right at the beginning of his brief address to supporters at the AAP office. Around the time that he stepped out of his room in the party office, the Election Commission results indicated that the AAP was leading on 63 out of 70 seats in the national capital. It was close to the 67 seats that his party had won five years earlier.

Kejriwal started by thanking the people of the government for giving the AAP its third chance at running the city government.

“I want to thank the families of Delhi who treated me as your son and voted for us,” Kejriwal said, a reference to how he had referred to himself through much of AAP’s campaign to blunt attacks on him by BJP leaders who called him a terrorist and a naxalite.

Kejriwal and his party had made a pointed effort through the campaign not to respond to the BJP barbs but counter them, reminding people about the circumstances under which he had joined politics and the work that his government had done for the national capital.

The poll outcome in Delhi, Kejriwal told them as the results of AAP’s victory poured in, “has given birth to a new kind of politics. It is the politics of development”.

“It is a message that Delhi will vote those who build schools, mohalla clinics, give cheap power, provide access to water and build roads… This is a new kind of politics and holds an auspicious message for the country,” he said in his victory speech that he had started with cries of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

“Only this kind of politics can take India ahead in the 21st century… It is not just Delhi’s victory but also a win for Bharat mata (the country),” he said, standing next to his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his children who had joined him on the campaign trail.

In large parts, Kejriwal’s victory speech mirrored the key aspects of his campaign pitch that sought to strike a chord with different segments and community.

Kejriwal’s AAP, which had reached out to minorities, the poor and weaker sections in the early part of its politics, had been struggling to counter a narrative that it was against Hindu interests.

Kejriwal had sought to deliver his rebuttal, by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, going to the Hanuman temple on Friday, and candidates repeatedly emphasising their religious identity.

The AAP boss made a reference to lord Hanuman in his victory speech as well.

“This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years,” Kejriwal said before wrapping up his victory speech.