Delhi environment minister chairs meet for measures to control rising pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has begun holding a meeting to review the implementation of measures under Stage IV of the graded response action plan (Grap) to control the rising air pollution in the city that remained in the severe plus category on Friday morning.

The meeting began at 12 noon a day after the central pollution control authority on Thursday called for sweeping restrictions such as banning the entry of diesel trucks and the use of older private diesel vehicles. The authority government to consider shutting schools and shifting offices to remote working as the Capital’s air quality plunged to its worst level this year.

Implementing the order is now up to the Delhi government. An official, who asked not to be named, said environment department officials and those from other departments and agencies required to implement the order were attending Rai’s meeting.

The meeting was being held after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of primary schools until further orders even as the government was also considering odd-even vehicle rationing.

The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) of 453 was recorded at 7am on Friday. The 24-hour average AQI was 450 at 4pm on Thursday. By 9pm, it rose to 454. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the situation would worsen in the coming days as farm fires, one of the principal factors behind the spike, continue in Punjab.

The CAQM on Thursday cited the forecast and said AQI in Delhi is likely to be in the severe+/severe category in the next couple of days due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions. “Therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the GRAP Sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of GRAP be implemented in right earnest by all agencies concerned.”

Grap stage IV to fight pollution includes a ban on all diesel trucks and private diesel cars unless they comply with the newer Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emissions norms. All linear construction projects such as highways, roads, and flyovers will also have to stop.

There was a likelihood of improvement in air quality from Saturday due to a favourable wind speed and direction, which presently is predominantly north-westerly. A subcommittee will again review the air quality on Sunday and take appropriate decisions on Grap measures to be taken thereafter.

A surge in farm fires triggered Thursday’s deterioration in the air quality. On Wednesday, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh recorded a combined fire count of 3,825 fires. The count rose to 2,834 fires on Thursday. Punjab alone accounted for 94% of them. The Aam Aadmi Party is in power in both Delhi and Punjab.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM 2.5 (ultrafine particle) concentration spiked to 34% on Thursday, compared to 12% on Wednesday. This was the highest single-day contribution this year.

The CAQM asked state governments to consider additional emergency measures like the closure of schools, colleges, and educational institutions, as well as non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis.

Schools in Delhi have curtailed outdoor physical activity and enforced the usage of N95 masks among students. Some schools have switched to online classes. In Noida and Greater Noida, the administration ordered only online classes for up to class 8 until November 8.

Experts have said extreme and emergency measures are disruptive but unavoidable.