Delhi excise case: Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha extended till July 31

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha till July 31 in connection with the excise policy case, reported ANI. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.(File)

Both are in custody in connection with a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The two leaders were produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. The CBI recently filed a supplementary charge against Kavitha, according to ANI.

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested on March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in a money laundering case related to the excise policy. The CBI later arrested her from Tihar Jail on April 11.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his role in the excise policy case. The ED later arrested him on a related money laundering charge on March 9, 2023.

On Thursday, a Delhi court extended chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 8 in the CBI case filed against him.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case. He is in judicial custody in the CBI case.

Sisodia has sought bail from the Supreme Court in corruption and money laundering cases against him linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia had approached the top court appealing against the order passed by the Delhi high court on May 21 denying him bail.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on July 29.