BRS leader K Kavitha, lodged in Tihar jail, rushed to Delhi's DDU Hospital
K Kavitha is in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
BRS leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail, was taken to Delhi's DDU Hospital on Tuesday evening. She is in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
K Kavitha was arrested on March 15 this year. Six days later, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.
It isn't clear yet why she was taken to the hospital.
Earlier this month, K Kavitha approached a Delhi court seeking "default" bail in the corruption case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
K Kavitha was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The next month, the CBI arrested her.
K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is under judicial custody in both cases.
This is a developing story.
