K Chandrashekar Rao denies daughter K Kavitha's role in Delhi excise policy case, calls it ‘scam created by Modi’

Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday dismissed allegations against his daughter and jailed BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, asserting that she is “innocent”. He accused the Centre of framing the scam to assert the BJP's control over the Aam Aadmi Party and BRS. Former Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao

Speaking to news agency ANI, KCR said, "They (BJP) have troubled every CM in the country...But they were unable to catch hold of Arvind Kejriwal and K Chandrashekar Rao, they were strong leaders and were running governments."

He continued, “So they framed a conspiracy for political benefit through the LG of Delhi. Delhi's Excise Policy was turned into a scam and a false case was framed...and arrested Arvind Kejriwal and my daughter K Kavitha unnecessarily. Nothing was recovered.”

KCR alleges the ‘scam’ was ‘created’ by PM Modi

The BRS chief said that Kavitha has no involvement in the case and vehemently denied any wrongdoing, alleging that it was “created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. He said, “They arrested Arvind Kejriwal and my daughter; she doesn't even know about this thing; she is completely innocent. The Delhi Liquor Scam is not a scam at all, it is a scam created by Narendra Modi. It is a political scam of Narendra Modi. I openly say it to the whole country. The accused was made approvers; he got bail and deposited ₹50 crore to BJP through bonds. What is this drama?”

Expressing concern over the denial of bail to the accused leaders, KCR questioned who would compensate them if they were proven innocent after spending time in custody.

He further said, “The whole country is thinking about this. My daughter is MLC; she is a star campaigner. Will she run away? Why is she not getting bail? How can they keep her for weeks? Who will repay this sentence, period if they are proven innocent?”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS MLC K Kavitha are in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from its formation in 2014 until 2023. During the state's Assembly elections last year, BRS faced a setback, as it was reduced to only 39 seats out of 119. Congress, led by Revanth Reddy, emerged victorious with 64 seats.

K Kavitha's judicial custody extended till May 7

A Delhi court on April 23 extended the judicial custody of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, and Aam Aadmi Party's alleged fund manager for Goa elections, Chanpreet Singh, until May 7 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Rouse Avenue court also prolonged Kavitha's judicial custody until May 7 in the CBI case related to the policy's cancellation.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 and subsequently remanded to CBI custody until March 23. Following this, the CBI arrested her on April 11 and detained her in Tihar jail. Earlier, a Delhi court had reserved its decision on the BRS leader's interim bail plea for April 9, which she had sought on the grounds that her son had an exam.