Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha till May 7

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha and Aam Aadmi Party's alleged fund manager for Goa elections Chanpreet Singh, till May 7 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy scam probe.

The Rouse Avenue court also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha till May 7 in the CBI case related to the now scrapped policy. All three accused were produced before the court through virtual conference.



The court's decision comes a day after the court rejected the Aam Aadmi Party convenor's plea seeking to allow him daily 15 minutes of medical consultation with his doctor in the presence of his wife Sunita Kejriwal.



The Delhi court directed that necessary medical treatment be provided and in case of requirement of any special consultation, Tihar jail authorities shall concern a medical board constituted by AIIMS director consisting of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist.



Kejriwal was administered a "low dose" of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked on Monday evening, officials of Tihar jail said. AAP welcomed this news received on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said the development was the result of the blessings of the deity. According to a Tihar official, Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the Delhi high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the central agency.



Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is in judicial custody in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI. The CBI had arrested the Telangana MLC from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged scam.



On the other hand, the ED had arrested Chanpreet Singh, the individual who allegedly managed Aam Aadmi Party’s funds for Goa assembly elections 2022, procured through alleged bribes in the Delhi excise policy.