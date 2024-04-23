Insulin finally administered to Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP

Amid the ongoing controversy over the blood sugar levels of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and allegations that he was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail to control his blood sugar levels, senior Aam Aadmi Party functionaries on Tuesday said that insulin has finally been administered to Kejriwal for the first time since he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Delhi CM had written on April 22 to Tihar Jail superintendent for providing insulin. (HT file photo)

The Tihar jail administration also confirmed on Tuesday that insulin has been provided to the chief minister.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on X, (formerly Twitter), “Good news on Hanuman Jayanti. Finally, the jail administration gave insulin to the chief minister for his increasing sugar level. Today the chief minister of the country’s capital has to go to court even for insulin.”

The minister stated that the officers under the BJP and the central government say that all prisoners are the same, but all Tihar prisoners do not have to go to court for insulin.

“Do all prisoners have to go to court for medical treatment? Do all prisoners have to spend a week on television and in newspapers debating about insulin?,” he asked.

He added that so far Tihar administration has argued that he does not need insulin, but it has been provided now.

“They argue that all the prisoners in Tihar are treated equally but if all prisoners are treated equally, do they have to approach court for getting access to medicines and insulin. Kejriwal is being treated worse than even a normal prisoner. Tihar did not have a diabetologist for checking the chief minister,” he added.

Delhi minister Atishi also stated that the Tihar administration finally gave insulin to Arvind Kejriwal.

“This is the result of Hanumanji’s blessings and the struggle of the people of Delhi. Even during this period of struggle, the blessings of Bajrang Bali remain on all of you,” she posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Tihar administration has stated that the Delhi chief minister is living a normal life, as every other inmate and insulin has been administered to him.

The Delhi CM had written on April 22 to Tihar Jail superintendent for providing insulin, the authorities did not do so.

AAP said in the letter Kejriwal wrote that he read in newspapers that Tihar jail superintendent made a statement in the newspaper that ‘the issue of insulin was never raised by Kejriwal’ which was false and misleading as he had raised the issue of insulin for the past ten days.

On CM Kejriwal’s letter, Director General (Prison), Sanjay Beniwal said, “20,000 people live in the jail everyone has some issue - real and perceived. We have to arrange for their redressal as well. Every jail has a visiting judge, who monitors all the health needs, if where they live is clean and if they have access to legal redressal. They also listen to the inmate’s grievances as well.

“There is a fixed time for giving food and through a court order, he gets home cooked food. If it takes 5 to 7 minutes till the time it reaches him after checking, it is bound to happen. Around 900-1000 inmates have diabetes... I am managing between 900-1000 patients every day out of the inmate population. For me, these are not issues but if people raise it for political issues, I do not enter into that”, he added.

Earlier a report submitted by Tihar administration to L-G had said that Kejriwal was not on insulin when he was arrested and brought to jail, adding that he had stopped taking insulin shots months before his arrest on March 21.

The report, signed by the director general (DG), prisons, added that Kejriwal’s vitals were being monitored daily and the results were also attached. Considering all parameters and vitals of the CM, since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels were not alarming, and administration of insulin was not required, the report said.

Beniwal said, “L-G is our executive head and not just this issue, but he seeks report from us on other issues as well. There is nothing new. This is very natural, very normal. We have replied to the queries raised. We have submitted to the court...”

Later in the day, Bhardwaj took out a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Chirag Dilli area with a mace of Hanuman having pictures of insulin bottles.

The shobha yatra also had a man dressed up as Hanuman with insulin in both his hands.

Bharadwaj said, “Hanumanji has given the insulin to his Bhakta Arvind Kejriwal. Court passed order, jail denied, but due to Hanumanji, Kejriwal got the insulin. Hanumanji had addressed the problems of Lord Ram, we’re too small. We pray for his good health, long life, may he soon be released.”