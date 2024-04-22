Asked for insulin for 10 days but was denied: Kejriwal in letter to Tihar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Tihar jail superintendent, stating that the prison authorities have not provided him with insulin to control his rising sugar levels despite repeated requests. Atishi carries an insulin injection during a protest at Tihar jail on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The development comes days after Tihar authorities submitted a report to Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, which said that Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, did not require insulin as his blood sugar levels were “not alarming”, and that it was “incorrect” to state that he was denied the drug at any point.

Calling the report “false and misleading”, the AAP on Monday said that Kejriwal in his letter said that he has raised the issue multiple times over the last 10 days.

“I have raised the issue of insulin for 10 days, every day, multiple times. I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day - between 250-320. I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?” AAP leaders quoted Kejriwal as saying in the letter.

HT has not seen a copy of the letter. AAP functionaries said Kejriwal spoke about the letter to his visitors, who informed the party.

Tihar jail did not respond to a request for comment.

The BJP did not comment on the matter.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is currently lodged in jail number 2 in the Tihar prison complex.

Over the past week, a fresh controversy unfurled at the Rouse Avenue court after ED claimed that Kejriwal was eating mangoes and consuming sugary tea in a deliberate attempt to obtain sympathy from the court for bail. The AAP refuted the allegations and said the chief minister had been complaining of increased blood sugar levels and was flagging the need for insulin which has been refused by ED.

However, Tihar authorities, in a report which was signed by the director general (prisons), said that considering all parameters and vitals of the CM since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels were not alarming, and administration of insulin was not required.