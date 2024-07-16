Delhi excise case: SC notice to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail petition filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posting the matter for hearing on July 29. Sisodia has sought bail in corruption and money laundering cases against him in the Delhi excise policy case. (HT file photo)

Sisodia has sought bail in corruption and money laundering cases against him linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

A bench headed by justice BR Gavai issued notice on Sisodia’s plea seeking bail in the separate cases probed by the ED and CBI in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-22

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 2023 and later by ED a month later and had cited his incarceration of nearly 16 months for seeking bail.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi along with advocate Vivek Jain appearing for Sisodia pointed out that the trial is yet to begin in either of the two cases.

Jain submitted that on October 30, 2023, the top court had turned down the bail plea to Sisodia noting that certain aspects of the investigation was pending.

However, the court gave him liberty to move a fresh application for bail in case of “change in circumstances” or in case the “trial is protracted and proceeds at a snail’s pace in next three months.”

“I am in jail for the past 16 months and the delay in trial is not due to my fault. The trial today is moving at snail’s pace, and this is a ground provided in the October 30 judgment for considering bail,” Jain said.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Karol and KV Viswanathan told Sisodia’s lawyers that the matter will be heard after two weeks.

Sisodia had approached the top court appealing against the order passed by the Delhi high court on May 21 denying him bail.

Earlier, on June 4, Sisodia approached the top court for considering his release on bail.

However, on that day, a statement was made by the solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing for ED that the investigation would be concluded and the final complaint/charge sheet filed on or before July 3.

Sisodia told the top court that the investigation by both ED and CBI into the Delhi excise policy case is still pending.

In May and June, the ED filed three additional prosecution complaints, the last having been filed on June 28 on which the trial court is yet to take cognisance.

The bail pleas filed by Sisodia were earlier listed on July 11 before a three-judge bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Kumar. However, one of the judges - justice Sanjay Kumar, recused from hearing the case following which the matter went to Chief Justice of India (CJI), who listed the case before a bench headed by justice Gavai.