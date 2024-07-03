Delhi excise case: Court extends K Kavitha, Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 25

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 25 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, according to news agency PTI. A Delhi court extended BRS leader K Kavitha and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 25 in relation to the alleged excise policy scam (ANI)

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their judicial custody via video conference due to the expiry of custody granted earlier. On July 1, K Kavitha had been denied bail by the Delhi high court in two cases of corruption and money laundering related to the excise scam.

Earlier the court had granted bail to three others who had been accused along with Kavitha and Manish Sisodia - Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh.

According to the Economic Times, Kavithaa had said, “This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. One accused has joined BJP, the second accused is getting a BJP ticket and the third accused has given 50 crore in electoral bonds. This is a political laundering case, we will come out clean.”

K Kavitha was arrested on March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate(ED). Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his role in the excise policy case on February 26, 2023, and later arrested by the ED on a related money laundering charge on March 9. Manish Sisodia's curative petitions to the Supreme Court in the case were also rejected.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody till July 12 after being arrested by the CBI in the case on June 26. The AAP convenor was arrested by the ED on March 21.