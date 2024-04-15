 Delhi excise policy: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi excise policy: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Supreme Court issues notice on plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest and remand by ED in excise policy case.

The Supreme Court on Monday, April 15, sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped from Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file)
Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file)

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED on Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that had upheld his arrest in the case.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The bench asked the ED to file a reply to the plea by April 24, and said the matter would be heard in the week commencing April 29.

The high court had on April 9 upheld his arrest in the money-laundering case, saying the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The high court had dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's petition challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the federal agency's custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Delhi excise policy: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On