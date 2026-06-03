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Delhi fire news: FIR filed, govt says 'guilty won't be spared' after fire at Malviya Nagar BnB kills 21

The blaze erupted at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, which is a congested locality in Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday morning.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 05:27 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Following the deadly fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, an FIR has been filed under charges of culpable homicide, officials said on Wednesday. At least 21 people were killed in a fire at a bed-and-breakfast building on Wednesday.

Fire Brigade personnel at the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi (ANI )

As per officials, around 18 of the deceased have been identified as foreign nationals. People familiar with the matter told HT that the nationals were from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Somalia, Liberia, and Afghanistan.

The blaze erupted at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, which is a congested locality in Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased and injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

'Guilty will not be spared'

Addressing the incident, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood stated that a probe will be launched to look into the cause of the fire.

Sood asserted that if the owner of the building was found responsible for negligence, they would be arrested.

The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors. The restaurant was being operated on the ground floor, while the rest of the building was being used as a hotel, fire officer A K Malik told news agency PTI.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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Home / India News / Delhi fire news: FIR filed, govt says 'guilty won't be spared' after fire at Malviya Nagar BnB kills 21
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