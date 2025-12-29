Delhi flights LIVE: Blinding fog cancels nearly 130 flights, delays over 200; IndiGo issues warning
Delhi flight status live updates: Nearly 130 flights were cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as visibility plunged across parts of the National Capital Region. Over 200 flights were delayed, while eight were diverted due to adverse weather conditions.
Delhi flight status live updates: Dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, severely disrupting air and rail traffic, with operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport hit hard as visibility dropped sharply. According to officials, 128 flights were cancelled and eight diverted, while over 200 others were delayed due to the bad visibility conditions....Read More
As of 10.30 am, a total of 178 departures and 69 arrivals at Delhi airport were delayed, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at IGI Airport stood at 500 metres at 10.30 am IST on Monday. Airport operations were being conducted under CAT III procedures, which allow aircraft to land safely in extremely low visibility.
Officials said flight movements were affected from early morning. “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines,” Delhi airport said in a post on X.
Several airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Spice Jet, also issued advisories asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Delhi's air quality turns ‘severe’
Delhi’s air quality worsened further on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 402 at 8 am, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
According to CPCB readings, multiple locations across the capital recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating hazardous air conditions. Anand Vihar emerged as one of the worst-affected areas with an AQI of 455, followed by Wazirpur at 443 and Rohini at 442.
Other parts of the city also saw severe pollution levels, including Patparganj (431), Punjabi Bagh (426) and Bawana (411), the CPCB data showed, reflecting a widespread deterioration in air quality across Delhi.
Delhi flight status live updates: Visibility improving, but fog prompts 128 flight cancellations
Delhi flight status live updates: Dense fog continued to disrupt air travel on Monday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, with 128 flights cancelled, 8 diverted, and nearly 200 flights delayed, officials said.
An airport source confirmed that 64 departures and 64 arrivals were cancelled, while diversions were caused by low visibility and foggy conditions.
The airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said that runway visibility is improving, but cautioned that some flight operations may still be impacted.
Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24.com showed that the delayed flights had an average departure delay of around 24 minutes, reported news agency PTI.
Delhi flight status live updates: Civil aviation ministry releases customer support numbers of various airlines as delays persist
Delhi flight status live updates: The ministry of civil aviation on Monday warned that foggy conditions across northern India may affect flight operations at select airports, potentially causing delays.
Passengers are advised to stay updated via official airline channels, allow extra time for airport arrival and check-in, and plan their travel accordingly.
Airline customer support numbers:
- IndiGo: 0124 497 3838
- Air India: 011 6932 9333
- SpiceJet: +91 (0)124 498 3410 / +91 (0)124 710 1600
- Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600
- Akasa Air: 9606 112 131
- Alliance Air: 044 3511 3511
Delhi flight status live updates: IndiGo warns delays may extend into noon
Delhi flight status live updates: IndiGo on Monday issued a fresh travel advisory as fog continued to disrupt flight operations in Delhi and across several airports in northern India, saying visibility has not yet fully improved and delays may persist till the noon hours.
“Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue,” the airline said.
IndiGo added that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while airport teams remain available at key points to assist passengers. The airline thanked travellers for their patience and understanding.
Delhi flight status live updates: Visibility improves at Delhi airport, disruptions persist
Delhi flight status live updates: Delhi airport, in a fresh advisory issued at 11 am, said runway visibility is improving, but cautioned that some flight arrivals and departures may still be affected.
“Runway Visibility at the airport is improving; however, some flight departures and arrivals may be impacted. We encourage passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” the airport said.
Delhi flight status live updates: Fog blankets north India as IMD issues alerts
Delhi flight status live updates: Satellite imagery from INSAT at 8.15 am IST shows fog and low clouds covering most parts of north and northeast India, reflecting widespread low-visibility conditions on Monday.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi today and a yellow alert for Tuesday, warning of dense to very dense fog under the influence of a western disturbance that set in on December 27.
According to the IMD, fog is expected to persist during night and early morning hours across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh till December 31, while east Uttar Pradesh may continue to see reduced visibility till January 1, with gradual improvement thereafter.
Delhi flight status live updates: 65% departures delayed at IGI as fog triggers fresh diversions, says report
Delhi flight status live updates: Around 65% of departing flights from IGI Airport were delayed early Monday as dense fog continued to disrupt operations, with high cancellation rates likely through the day, ANI news agency reported citing airport sources.
Fresh disruptions were reported due to diversions.
An Air India Express flight from Goa was diverted to Ahmedabad after it was unable to land in Delhi or Jaipur amid congestion and poor visibility caused by fog.
The flight, which took off from Mopa Airport at 11.55 pm bound for Delhi, was rerouted to Ahmedabad due to dense fog in the capital, the ANI report added.
Delhi flight status live updates: CAT III procedures in place at Delhi airport
Delhi flight status live updates: Flight operations at the airport were being conducted under CAT III conditions, which allow aircraft to land and take off in extremely low visibility. However, delays and cancellations continued to affect passengers.
“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines,” Delhi airport said on X on Monday.
Delhi flight status live updates: IndiGo, Air India issue advisories amid fog
IndiGo Airlines, in an advisory issued on Monday morning, said fluctuating visibility in Delhi had led to changes in flight schedules, with operations likely to be slower than usual at Delhi and Hindon airports. “Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon,” the airline said on X.
Air India had issued a similar advisory on Sunday evening, warning of possible delays due to fog. “If you are flying with us tomorrow, we encourage you to check your flight status here before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” the airline said.
SpiceJet also urged passengers to allow additional travel time, noting that poor visibility in Delhi was expected to affect normal flight operations.
Delhi flight status live updates: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi
Delhi flight status live updates: The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi for Monday and a yellow alert for Tuesday, forecasting dense to very dense fog under the influence of a western disturbance that set in on December 27.
The weather department has warned that fog is likely to persist during night and early morning hours across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh till December 31.
For Delhi, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 7 degrees Celsius for Monday, with cold and foggy conditions expected to continue over the next few days.