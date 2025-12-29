Delhi flights LIVE: Blinding fog cancels nearly 130 flights, delays over 200; IndiGo issues warning

As of 10.30 am, a total of 178 departures and 69 arrivals at Delhi airport were delayed, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at IGI Airport stood at 500 metres at 10.30 am IST on Monday. Airport operations were being conducted under CAT III procedures, which allow aircraft to land safely in extremely low visibility.

Officials said flight movements were affected from early morning. “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines,” Delhi airport said in a post on X.

Several airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Spice Jet, also issued advisories asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Delhi's air quality turns ‘severe’

Delhi’s air quality worsened further on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 402 at 8 am, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to CPCB readings, multiple locations across the capital recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating hazardous air conditions. Anand Vihar emerged as one of the worst-affected areas with an AQI of 455, followed by Wazirpur at 443 and Rohini at 442.

Other parts of the city also saw severe pollution levels, including Patparganj (431), Punjabi Bagh (426) and Bawana (411), the CPCB data showed, reflecting a widespread deterioration in air quality across Delhi.