Delhi weather today: Nearly 200 flights delayed, 6 cancelled as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

Nealy 200 flights were delayed, while some were cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday morning amid zero-visibility fog, which also prompted an advisory that low-visibility procedures are in place for operations. Dense fog covered Delhi on Monday morning(Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

At least 144 departures and 51 arrivals were delayed at the IGI Airport, according to FlightRadar24 data viewed at around 8:45 am on Monday. Six flights were cancelled.

Flight operations were being conducted under CAT III procedures, which allow aircraft to land safely in extremely low visibility. Several airlines also issued advisories to check flight status before heading to the airport.

“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines,” Delhi airport said on X on Monday.

Rail services have also been disrupted with many trains running late as major parts of north India reeled under low visibility on Monday morning.

Airlines issue advisories

IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory on Monday morning saying the fluctuating visibility in Delhi has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual at Delhi and Hindon airport. “Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon,” it said on X.

In view of the foggy conditions forecast by the weather department, Air India had issued an advisory on Sunday evening saying flight delays were expected. “If you are flying with us tomorrow, we encourage you to check your flight status here before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” Air India said.

Similarly, SpiceJet also urged passengers to allow extra time as poor visibility in Delhi is expected to impact normal flight operations.

Cold and fog in north India

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dense to very dense fog for parts of north India over the next few days. Fog is likely to persist during night and early morning hours across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh till December 31, while east Uttar Pradesh may continue to see reduced visibility till January 1, with gradual improvement thereafter.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi on December 29. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at 7 degrees Celsius.