Delhi under orange alert for dense fog, AQI remains 'poor' | Visuals

The maximum temperature will settle at 20 degrees Celsius and the minimum will hover around 8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD's weekly forecast.

Residents of Delhi woke up to a fog-laden morning on Tuesday, with the national capital placed under an orange alert for dense fog, according to the India Meteorological Department ’s nowcast. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 254, falling in the “poor” category, as per 8 am data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier, a red alert was issued for North Delhi, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, and South East Delhi; meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South West Delhi.

Delhi weekly forecast The national capital will experience foggy days till February 8, with maximum temperature between 20-23 degrees Celsius and minimum around 8-10 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department.

No weather warning has been issued from February 4- February 8.

Over 300 flights were delayed on Monday Over 300 flights were delayed after Delhi logged dense fog for over six hours on Monday morning, a day after patchy light rain was seen in the city as a western disturbance kept moisture levels high. Visibility dipped to 100 metres in parts of the city, with overcast skies persisting through the day, keeping the maximum temperature below normal, earlier HT reported.

On Monday, Delhi’s maximum temperature stood at 17.5 degrees Celsius — five degrees below normal for this time of the year. It was 24.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature meanwhile stood at 10.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was two degrees above normal. It was 12.1 degrees Celsius a day earlier. However, no cold day was declared despite the massive departure from normal for the maximum temperature; the minimum was not below 10 degrees Celsius.