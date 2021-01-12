Delhi gets colder as minimum temperature falls to 4.3 degrees Celsius

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Tuesday fell to 4.3 degree Celsius, bringing cold wave-like conditions to the city.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that the minimum temperature on Tuesday at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker of the city, was 4.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season’s normal.

For it to be considered a cold wave, the temperature needs to be at least four notches below normal.

IMD scientists said that the fall in temperature was because of the cold, dry winds blowing over the city from the snow-clad states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

IMD forecast has said that the temperatures over the next week are likely to be around 4-5 degrees Celsius.