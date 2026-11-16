Delhi government allows voter ID, driving licence for citizen services, makes Aadhaar authentication voluntary

The Delhi government will not deny any service to residents due to lack of Aadhaar authentication, allowing verification through alternative documents such as voter ID, driving licence and passport, an official notification said. Aadhaar authentication will remain voluntary for the Unified Citizen Data Platform (UCDP), an official notification said. (File photo/ Representational)

The notification issued recently by the information technology department under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, makes Aadhaar authentication "voluntary" for residents, it said.

The IT department is now mandated to inform Aadhaar number holders about alternative and viable means of identification and ensure that no service is denied if they are unable to undergo Aadhaar authentication or refuse to do so, the notification said.

Aadhaar authentication will remain voluntary for the Unified Citizen Data Platform (UCDP), it said.

The alternative identity documents specified in the notification include voter identity card, driving licence, passport and any other photo identity card issued by the Central or state governments, it said.

The department will also be required to obtain the consent of the Aadhaar holders before carrying out the authentication.

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The notification was issued under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, read with provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016.

Whereas the use of Aadhaar number to establish identity enables individuals to receive subsidies, benefits and services conveniently and seamlessly, obviates the need for multiplicity of documents, simplifies processes and promotes transparency and efficiency, its use for authentication will be "voluntary", the notification said.

Aadhaar authentication is performed for specified purposes, including usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance, promoting ease of living and better access to services, and preventing misuse of social welfare benefits, among others.