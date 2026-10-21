A step-by-step guide to update your address on Aadhaar

The official websites are https://uidai.gov.in/ and https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ .

If you cannot receive an OTP on your registered number, you may need to visit an authorised Aadhaar centre. UIDAI also provides procedures for eligible residents who need to use evidence of a qualifying family member's address. Check the official instructions to determine whether this option applies to your circumstances.

An existing Aadhaar holder can request an address update when their recorded residential address needs to be changed or corrected. The online process generally requires access to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar because the portal uses an OTP to verify the applicant. An OTP, or one-time password, is a temporary code used to confirm identity during an online transaction.

The process involves submitting the new address and supporting evidence. UIDAI then reviews the request, so submitting an application does not guarantee approval. Applicants should check the official UIDAI website for the process and fees before beginning.

Moving to a new home can mean updating your address on several identity documents. For Aadhaar holders, the Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI ) provides online and offline services to request changes to recorded address details.

What documents are required? For an address update using your own documents, you generally need an accepted Proof of Address (PoA). This means a document that supports the address you want recorded. The accepted list is maintained by UIDAI and can include eligible government-issued documents, utility bills and certain financial or residential records. Before submitting a document, check that:

1. It is included in UIDAI's current list of accepted documents

2. The name and address are consistent with the application

3. The document is valid and clearly readable

4. The uploaded image or scan is complete and legible

The exact requirements depend on the update method. A document that appears to show your address may still be rejected if it does not meet UIDAI's requirements.

How to update your address online The online process is available through the myAadhaar portal

Follow these steps:

1. Visit the official myAadhaar website

2. Sign in using your Aadhaar details and complete the OTP verification

3. Select the address-update service

4. Enter the new address carefully

5. Upload an accepted Proof of Address document or follow the applicable family-member-based process

6. Review the details before submitting the request

7. Pay any applicable fee and save the acknowledgement

Check the spelling, house number, street, locality and PIN code before submitting the form. An incorrect address or an unclear document can delay the request or lead to rejection. After successful submission, UIDAI provides a reference number for tracking the online request. Save it so you can check the application's progress.

How to update your address offline If you cannot complete the process online, visit an authorised Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. You can locate a centre through UIDAI's official website. Carry your Aadhaar details and the original supporting documents required for your update.

At the centre, tell the operator that you want to update your address. Complete the required form and check the information entered before confirming the request. You will receive an acknowledgement or update reference. Keep it safe so you can check the status later.

The offline route may be more suitable if you cannot access your registered mobile number or need help completing the application.

Aadhaar address update fees and status tracking UIDAI lists a ₹75 fee for a separate demographic update at an Aadhaar centre. Demographic details are personal information such as your name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number or email address. UIDAI's current service information also lists address update as an online service with a ₹75 fee. Fees and temporary concessions can change, so check the official UIDAI service page before paying.

After submitting the request, use the status-checking service on myAadhaar. Enter the reference number or other requested details to see whether the update has been processed. If the request is rejected, review the reason and follow the official instructions before submitting another application.