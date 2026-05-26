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Delhi government forms teams ahead to oversee sale, sacrifice of animals on Eid

The teams, formed under the Animal Husbandry Unit on the directions of Development Minister Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday carried out inspections across Delhi. 

Published on: May 26, 2026 09:28 pm IST
PTI |
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The Delhi government has constituted rapid response teams to be deployed across all 13 districts of the national capital ahead of Eid-al-Adha to monitor transportation, sale and sacrifice of animals to ensure compliance with animal welfare rules.

The teams were formed under the Animal Husbandry Unit on the directions of Development Minister Kapil Mishra. (PTI)

The teams, formed under the Animal Husbandry Unit on the directions of Development Minister Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday carried out inspections in several areas and markets across North-West, North-East, North, Central, South-West and West Delhi, according to a statement.

Also read | Patrolling, flag marches, social media monitoring: Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Eid ul-Azha

It said the teams have been tasked with taking immediate action in case of violations of prescribed guidelines.

Mishra said the government would ensure strict compliance with animal welfare laws during the festival on May 28.

"The advisory clearly states that no illegal sacrifice of any kind will be permitted during Bakrid. Sale and purchase of animals at public places is completely prohibited," he said.

 
animal sacrifice delhi government
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