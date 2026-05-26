Delhi government forms teams ahead to oversee sale, sacrifice of animals on Eid

The Delhi government has constituted rapid response teams to be deployed across all 13 districts of the national capital ahead of Eid-al-Adha to monitor transportation, sale and sacrifice of animals to ensure compliance with animal welfare rules.

The teams were formed under the Animal Husbandry Unit on the directions of Development Minister Kapil Mishra. (PTI)

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The teams, formed under the Animal Husbandry Unit on the directions of Development Minister Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday carried out inspections in several areas and markets across North-West, North-East, North, Central, South-West and West Delhi, according to a statement.

Also read | Patrolling, flag marches, social media monitoring: Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Eid ul-Azha

It said the teams have been tasked with taking immediate action in case of violations of prescribed guidelines.

Mishra said the government would ensure strict compliance with animal welfare laws during the festival on May 28.

"The advisory clearly states that no illegal sacrifice of any kind will be permitted during Bakrid. Sale and purchase of animals at public places is completely prohibited," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the advisory, sacrifices can only be conducted at authorised locations and not on roads, lanes or other public places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the advisory, sacrifices can only be conducted at authorised locations and not on roads, lanes or other public places. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also said the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals is completely banned in the city and appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities in enforcing the rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also said the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals is completely banned in the city and appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities in enforcing the rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, the teams have been sensitising livestock owners, traders and transporters about guidelines related to transportation, care and management of animals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, the teams have been sensitising livestock owners, traders and transporters about guidelines related to transportation, care and management of animals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The advisory states that no cruelty should be inflicted on animals during transportation and no meat must be sold at unlicensed locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory states that no cruelty should be inflicted on animals during transportation and no meat must be sold at unlicensed locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also directed that blood and animal remains should not be disposed of in drains or public sewage systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also directed that blood and animal remains should not be disposed of in drains or public sewage systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The general public has been advised to contact the nearest police station or PCR in case of any violation or report a complaint, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The general public has been advised to contact the nearest police station or PCR in case of any violation or report a complaint, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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