Delhi govt notifies Winter Air Quality Framework, fuel only for vehicles with PUCC

The Delhi government on Friday notified a Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework, outlining a series of pollution-control measures, including mandatory PUCC checks for fuel purchases, restrictions on non-BS-VI commercial vehicles from outside Delhi, and higher parking charges during winter, in a bid to curb seasonal air pollution before air quality deteriorates. Delhi government announces advance anti-pollution measures, including PUCC-linked fuel sales, WFH provisions and curbs on non-BS-VI vehicles.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said that the framework marks a shift from the earlier practice of imposing curbs only after air quality deteriorated.

Notified under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the framework will operate alongside the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Fuel will be provided at all petrol pumps in Delhi only to vehicles possessing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) under the framework, the CM said. “In addition, non-BS-VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city between November 1 and January 31. However, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles, emergency service vehicles and those engaged in government work will be exempt from this restriction,” she added.

To improve air quality during winter and discourage excessive use of private vehicles, parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1 to February 28, she said.

A staggered office-timing system will also be introduced to reduce traffic pressure, streamline commuting and strengthen pollution-control efforts. Under this arrangement, government and private offices will operate with a maximum of 50% physical attendance, while the remaining employees may work from home. Essential and emergency services will be exempt.

Officials said the framework is intended to ensure advance preparedness for the annual winter pollution season, when Delhi’s air quality frequently slips into the “very poor” and “severe” categories.

The framework will function as a complementary mechanism to the revised GRAP issued by the CAQM, enabling departments and agencies to implement pollution-control measures before air quality deteriorates significantly.

CM Gupta said project operators, contractors and citizens have also been encouraged to plan their activities in advance so that additional pollution loads are not created during periods of high pollution.

All construction and demolition activities between November 1 and January 31 will be required to comply with prescribed environmental standards and dust-control measures. Additional restrictions may be imposed on such activities between December 10 and January 20, a period when pollution levels are expected to remain particularly high, in the interest of public health and environmental protection, she said.

The framework also provides for stricter dust-control measures at major construction sites and large commercial buildings and calls for intensified monitoring of open burning.

Gupta said that improving air quality cannot be achieved through government efforts alone. It requires active participation from citizens, RWAs, institutions, commercial establishments and industries. The advance notification of these measures is intended to ensure that all stakeholders have sufficient time to prepare and can contribute meaningfully to pollution-control efforts, she added.