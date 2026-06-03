‘Delhi govt stands firmly with you’: CM Rekha Gupta's message for Delhi fire victims' families

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives in the fire that broke out at a bed-and-breakfast (BnB) in Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning, killing at least 21 people and leaving several hospitalised.

Delhi fire department received information about the fire at around 8:50 am on Wednesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo))

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Delhi fire department said it received information regarding the fire at Malviya Nagar's Flourish Stay B&B at around 8:50 am area on Wednesday, prompting a major rescue operation.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta expresses grief

Taking to X, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta offered her condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the fire tragedy.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” Rekha Gupta said on X

She said teams of Delhi fire services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations.

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{{^usCountry}} She further assured that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and providing all required medical assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further assured that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and providing all required medical assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy,” she wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy,” she wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: PM Modi announces compensation after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21 in Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: PM Modi announces compensation after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21 in Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Condolences poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and several other leaders over the Malviya Nagar fire incident. “The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PMO's X handle shared PM Modi's statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condolences poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and several other leaders over the Malviya Nagar fire incident. “The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PMO's X handle shared PM Modi's statement. {{/usCountry}}

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An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, the PM said, adding that the injured would be given ₹50,000.

Amit Shah wrote on X, "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow."

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