PM Modi announces compensation after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21 in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. PM Modi said on the official X account authorities are providing all possible assistance to the people affected by the fire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. (PMO)

Also Read| 'Laid mattresses on road': How locals helped people escape fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar eatery

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased victim. He further announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 for every injured person. Track Delhi fire news live updates

The statement from the Prime Minister came after a major fire broke out at a Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday. At least 21 people were killed in the blaze, as per the Delhi police officials. Several other people suffered injuries in the incident. According to officials, the fire erupted during the morning hours.