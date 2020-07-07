e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi govt to collect feedback from Covid-19 survivors

Delhi govt to collect feedback from Covid-19 survivors

The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID hospitals have been issued directions in this regard.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Workers push beds to an under construction High Dependency Unit (HDU) at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) care centre for patients inside an indoor sports complex, amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated COVID hospitals.

The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID hospitals have been issued directions in this regard.

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

It will ask if the recovered person is willing to donate plasma.

In plasma therapy, the antibody rich plasma from a recovered patient is extracted and administered to a patient. The trials are trying to find out if the antibodies can help patients recover.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated India’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here to ease access to plasma.

