The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure treatment for those protestors who sustained pellet gun injuries.

Referring to the long-running environmental litigation in TN Godavarman Thirumulpad case, the Supreme Court delivered a 29-page judgement in the suo motu matter. (PTI)

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In a hearing led by a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, the NCT government was called on to ensure the Jantar Mantar protestors receive the treatment they need, especially those who were injured in pellet gun firings.

"Government of Delhi shall provide medical treatment to the injured petitioner or other similarly placed individuals," the Court directed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

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This order from the Supreme Court comes after a petition filed by Yashovardhan Azad, a former special director of IB and Central Information Commissioner (CIC) under the Right to Information Act, called for a ban on using pellet guns and compensation for the victims of the July 20 protest.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioner also sought directions to ban the use of wholly or partly metallic kinetic projectiles, pellets fired from pump action rifles or projectile action guns (PAG) to disperse protestors and other civilian assemblies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioner also sought directions to ban the use of wholly or partly metallic kinetic projectiles, pellets fired from pump action rifles or projectile action guns (PAG) to disperse protestors and other civilian assemblies. {{/usCountry}}

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The court noted that the use of pellet guns is allowed in exceptional circumstances and cannot be considered illegal unless the rules of its use are changed.

"Police rules allows the use in exceptional circumstances unless you challenge the rules itself. One of the steps of graded approach is use of pellet guns," Justice Bagchi told the court.

"In light of alleged excessive use, your prayer should be that court lays down a protocol regarding the use," added CJI Kant.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court noted the excessive use of force in the security crackdown on July 20 against students and protestors part of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march.

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In response to the numerous petitions filed, CJI Surya Kant noted that while the constitutional right to peaceful protest must be protected, violence by demonstrators and excessive use of force by police were equally unacceptable.