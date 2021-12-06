Delhi govt to organise play on BR Ambedkar next month

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Talking about the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said he was closely monitoring the situation and requested residents not to panic
To spread his teachings and to let everyone know about Ambedkar’s inspiring life, the Delhi government will be organising a mega play from January 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. (ANI Photo File/Representative Video)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 01:46 PM IST
BySweta Goswami

The Delhi government will organise a mega play on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this on Monday, December 6, which is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Ambedkar, who fought for economic and social empowerment of Dalits in the country.

“I want every children and adult to know about the life of Ambedkar ji. At that time he was the first Indian to have a doctorate degree and he had not one, but two doctorate degrees, and both from abroad. He was also the chairman of the seven member drafting committee of the Constitution of the independent India. He also contributed in eradicating the social scourge of untouchability in India,” Kejriwal said in a digital press briefing on Monday.

“To spread his teachings and to let everyone know about his inspiring life, the Delhi government will be organising a mega play from January 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. The play will be shown for about 50 times, each will be absolutely free for the public. The play will be of international standards. So, I request all of you to watch it once it starts next month,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Talking about the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. “The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has entered out country and the city. But, I request you all not to panic. I am personally monitoring the situation every day. I request all of you to continue wearing masks at all times and maintain social distancing,” he said.

