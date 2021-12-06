Delhi Police start probe into rumour of 350 fine for not voting

Following the viral fake news that the Election Commission will charge a fine of ₹350 for not voting, Delhi Police on Sunday started an investigation into the matter.

According to Delhi Police, the news went viral on social media for some time, in which the Election Commission was quoted as saying that ₹350 would be deducted from the bank account of people for not casting their vote.

Later, the Election Commission itself on social media had termed this news as a rumour and clarified that there would be no such deduction.

Despite the clarification, the rumour did not stop following which Delhi Police filed a case and handed over the matter to Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. The police have started proceedings under non-consignable offence.

KPS Malhotra, DCP, IFSO, Delhi Police said, "Police is investigating the matter. Action is being taken in this regard under the relevant law."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON