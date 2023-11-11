Delhi govt warns against walks, physical exercises amid pollution, cautions pregnant women

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByVaibhav Tiwari
Nov 11, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Delhi pollution: The advisory was published in newspapers on Saturday, listing measures that the people of Delhi can take to mitigate the crisis.

New Delhi: Delhi's health department issued a public advisory on pollution on Saturday, saying the people of the national capital must avoid morning walks and other physical exercises in view of the health emergency.

A clear view of Red Fort as pollution levels came down after sudden Rains in New Delhi.(HT photo)

The advisory was published in newspapers on Saturday, listing measures that the people of Delhi can take to mitigate pollution's impact on health.

It said pregnant women, senior citizens, children and those with medical conditions should avoid exposure to pollution.

To avoid exposure, the Delhi government said, people must "avoid places with high air pollution like slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, construction/demolition sites, etc".

It also said that people must avoid physical exercises like outdoor morning and late evening walks, jog, run, physical exercise, "specifically during days with severe AQI".

The government asked people not to smoke tobacco products. It also asked the masses to avoid burning mosquito-repellent coils and avoid burning wood, leaves and crop residues.

It said people must wash their eyes with water, have regular gargles with lukewarm water and eat a healthy diet.

“Consult a doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery), use public transport or car pools, practice wet mopping instead of sweeping, inside homes and workplaces,” the advisory further reads.

Delhi had been logging severe air quality index for several days until Friday, when rains cleaned the city's air.

At 7 am on Saturday, the city's air quality index was 219.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

The Delhi government is anticipating severe AQI in the national capital after Diwali.

With inputs from PTI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaibhav Tiwari

Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

Topics
delhi pollution air pollution in delhi aam aadmi party delhi government
