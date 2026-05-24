Delhi Gymkhana Club news LIVE: Govt orders handover by June 5; members to write to L&DO seeking clarity

May 24, 2026 11:50:32 AM IST

Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: In the geography of Delhi power, few addresses have carried the weight of 2, Safdarjung Road. For over a century, the Delhi Gymkhana Club’s 27.3 acres — a perpetual lease in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, flanked by the country’s most sensitive government establishments — served as the capital’s most enduring informal institution: the place where those who ran India came, after hours, to be among their own.

“For many people, elderly people who spent all their lives here, it has become a home — it’s like a temple,” said AS Dulat, who lead the Research and Analysis Wing and subsequently served as Prime Minister’s advisor on Kashmir.

A former president of the club, he was unsparing on the question of relocation: “There is no compensation or compromise on this. Either you have a club or you don’t have a club. Most people who come to the club are within walking distance. If you send the Gymkhana Club elsewhere, it will not remain the Delhi Gymkhana.”

He pointed to its sporting legacy. “The national tennis championships have been held there, the Davis Cup has been held there, all the great Indian tennis players trained there. Now you want to shut it down, you can shut it down.”