News / India News / Delhi HC asks govt to provide protection to girl allegedly raped by official

Delhi HC asks govt to provide protection to girl allegedly raped by official

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2023 04:24 PM IST

The senior Delhi official, Khakha, was arrested in August for allegedly raping and impregnating the 17-year-old girl.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to grant protection to a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly repeatedly raped by the suspended Delhi officer, Premoday Khakha, at his residence between 2020 and 2021. The court directed the government to ensure the safety of the girl and her mother. The High Court also granted the government three weeks to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure to be followed in cases involving children.

Delhi High Court(HT File)
Delhi High Court(HT File)

Khakha was arrested in August for allegedly raping and impregnating the girl. The suspect and his wife, Seema Rani, were also produced in the court.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In her statement, the minor told the police that after her father’s demise in October 2020 due to COVID-19, Khakha brought her to his residence in Burari. Her mother thought that living with Khakha’s two children would help the girl overcome the tragedy of losing her father at an early age, a senior police officer said.

READ | Rape accused official Premoday Khakha capable of sexual assault: Doctors

“The girl has alleged that Khakha raped her multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. Around February, she alleged that she got pregnant and informed Khakha’s wife Rani about it. The woman allegedly slapped her, threatened her and gave her abortion pills to silence her. Around April 2021, she returned to her mother’s house after telling her that she did not like to stay with Khakha’s family. However, she did not tell her mother about the sexual assault and the abortion,” the officer said, quoting the girl’s statement.

The young girl began experiencing anxiety attacks that significantly impacted her performance in school. In response to this, her mother sought help at a city hospital in August, where the girl received counseling. Over the course of several counseling sessions, she disclosed allegations of sexual assault involving Khakha and several other individuals.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out