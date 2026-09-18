Delhi HC grants bail to UK national Jagtar Singh Johal in 7 NIA cases after 8 years in custody

The Delhi high court on Friday ordered the release of UK national Jagtar Singh Johal on bail in seven cases being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), noting that he had remained in custody for more than eight years and that the trials were unlikely to conclude in the near future.

Johal has been directed to execute a personal bond of ₹5 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. He must surrender his passport, if any, or file an affidavit stating that he does not hold one. (PTI file)

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A Division Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja set aside the trial court orders refusing bail and directed Johal’s release subject to stringent conditions, including surrender of his passport, restrictions on communication and social media activity, fortnightly reporting to the Investigating Officer and a bar on contacting or influencing witnesses, according to an ANI report.

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Bail conditions imposed by Delhi HC

Johal has been directed to execute a personal bond of ₹5 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. He must surrender his passport, if any, or file an affidavit stating that he does not hold one.

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{{^usCountry}} The court directed him to use only one mobile phone and/or one landline number during the trial, which must remain switched on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed him to use only one mobile phone and/or one landline number during the trial, which must remain switched on. {{/usCountry}}

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He must also furnish his residential address, contact number and email address to the Investigating Officer and trial court, and cannot change his residence or contact details without seven days’ prior written intimation, said the report.

Johal must cooperate with the trial and appear on every date of hearing unless exempted.

Further, he has been barred from any conduct that may delay proceedings and from directly or indirectly contacting, influencing, threatening or communicating with any prosecution witness, protected witness, complainant or person acquainted with the facts of the cases.

He has also been barred from tampering with evidence, electronic material, records, devices or documents relating to the cases.

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Also Read | Delhi HC refuses bail to UK national Johal in UAPA cases

Restrictions on public statements, social media

The Bench directed Johal not to make any public statement, including through print, electronic media or social media, touching upon the merits of the cases, evidence, witnesses or pending trials. He must also not participate in any activity that may prejudice public order or the integrity of the trial.

The court further directed him not to join any WhatsApp group or other social media platform where “anti-national material” is uploaded, circulated or propagated, and barred him from uploading, sharing, disseminating or circulating any such material. He must furnish an undertaking to this effect before the trial court.

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