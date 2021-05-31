Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi HC issues notice to Twitter for 'non-compliance' with new IT rules

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Amit Acharya who alleged Twitter's non-compliance with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 which came into effect on May 25.
Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 02:12 PM IST
A war of words had ensued between Twitter and the Centre recently over the new IT rules(REUTERS)

The Delhi high court on Monday issued notice to microblogging platform Twitter for its alleged non-compliance with the new information technology rules.

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Amit Acharya who alleged Twitter’s non-compliance to Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 which came into effect on May 25.

The bench of Justice Rekha Palli gave Twitter three weeks to reply and posted the matter for hearing on July 6.

The new guidelines require companies like Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google to regulate their content, appoint grievance officers who will be liable for compliance, and adopt measures like tracing of individual messages and voluntary user verification.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovaya appearing for Twitter told the court that a resident grievance officer had been appointed on May 28. The government's counsel Ripudaman Bhardwaj opposed this stand. The petitioner told the court that he came to know of Twitter's non-compliance when he went to lodge a complaint against some tweets.

A war of words had ensued between Twitter and the Centre recently over the new IT rules, with Twitter stating that it will continue “to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation”.

Other social media platforms like WhatsApp have filed a petition in Delhi High Court alleging that the new rules violate the fundamental right to privacy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told reporters that Google advocates for free and open internet, adding that the company respects local legislative processes but pushes back when the need arises.

