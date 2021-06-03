Delhi HC issues summons to Ramdev over Patanjali's Coronil

The Delhi high court on Thursday issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev on a suit by Delhi Medical Association (DMA). The DMA said in its petition that Ramdev's company Patanjali is propagating false information about its Coronil kit that it is a cure for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The DMA, on behalf of its doctor members, said Ramdev's statement in public is damaging the reputations of science and doctors. "This is a suit for civil rights of doctors," said advocate Rajiv Dutta, who represented the DMA.

The high court also asked Ramdev's counsel orally to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.

Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Group, is in the eye of the storm over comments against the allopathic system of medicine, including coronavirus vaccines.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) took strong objection to the comments made by Ramdev last month. Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA said Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science".

The medical body shot off a letter to the Centre, asking strong action should be taken against the yoga guru for denigrating the tireless services rendered by doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic in which many medical practitioners have also succumbed.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan wrote a letter to Ramdev in which he called the comments "unfortunate". Though Ramdev withdrew his comments and in reply to Vardhan said he wants to put the matter to rest, the IMA has been putting pressure on the government to take action against him.