Home / India News / Delhi HC issues summons to Raut, Thackeray, Twitter, Google in defamation case

Delhi HC issues summons to Raut, Thackeray, Twitter, Google in defamation case

ByRicha Banka
Mar 28, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi hight court issued summons to them and posted the matter for hearing on April 17

The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, Twitter, and Google in a civil defamation case.

Rahul Ramesh Shewale, the floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Lok Sabha, has filed the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Rahul Ramesh Shewale, the floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Lok Sabha, has filed the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rahul Ramesh Shewale, the floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Lok Sabha, has filed the case. He moved the court over Raut’s claim of a 2000 crore deal for the allotment of the bow and arrow symbol to the faction following Shiv Sena’s split.

Justice Prateek Jalan issued the summons and posted the matter for hearing on April 17. He directed Google, Twitter, Raut, and the Thackerays to file written statements within 30 days.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, who appeared for Shewale, asked the court to pass an injunction to restrain Raut and others from making any further defamatory allegations. The court refused to pass any interim order saying that it would hear all the parties first.

“These are political fights...as far as the institutions are concerned, Election Commission’s shoulders are broad enough to deal with all this.”

In a tweet, Raut on February 19 said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon, saying a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him.

He told reporters the manner in which the Election Commission of India recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was not justice but “business”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out