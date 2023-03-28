Delhi HC issues summons to Raut, Thackeray, Twitter, Google in defamation case

The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, Twitter, and Google in a civil defamation case. Rahul Ramesh Shewale, the floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Lok Sabha, has filed the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rahul Ramesh Shewale, the floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Lok Sabha, has filed the case. He moved the court over Raut’s claim of a ₹2000 crore deal for the allotment of the bow and arrow symbol to the faction following Shiv Sena’s split.

Justice Prateek Jalan issued the summons and posted the matter for hearing on April 17. He directed Google, Twitter, Raut, and the Thackerays to file written statements within 30 days.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, who appeared for Shewale, asked the court to pass an injunction to restrain Raut and others from making any further defamatory allegations. The court refused to pass any interim order saying that it would hear all the parties first.

“These are political fights...as far as the institutions are concerned, Election Commission’s shoulders are broad enough to deal with all this.”

In a tweet, Raut on February 19 said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon, saying a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him.

He told reporters the manner in which the Election Commission of India recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was not justice but “business”.

