Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC pulls up animal department over failure to control illegal dog breeding

PTI |
Nov 27, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Delhi HC pulls up animal department over failure to control illegal dog breeding

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the authorities over its failure to control illegal dog breeding in the capital and lamented the "bad name" given to pet lovers due to incidents of dog bites.

Delhi HC pulls up animal department over failure to control illegal dog breeding
Delhi HC pulls up animal department over failure to control illegal dog breeding

Calling it a sad state of affairs, a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the secretary in the animal husbandry department to file an affidavit listing out the measures undertaken and future steps to curb illegal dog breeding.

The court noted that since 2018, none of the status reports filed in the matter placed on record, showed the action taken by the authorities to check and control the illegal practice.

"It is a very sad state of affairs. The administration has not taken steps to check and control illegal dog breeding," it said.

The court, which was hearing a six-year-old PIL seeking to stop the illegal practice in the national capital, questioned the government over the steps taken by it during the pendency of the proceedings, and said dog lovers were getting a "bad name" due to the increase in cases of dog bites.

"Just go to RML Hospital and see how many dog bite cases are reported on a daily basis. The monthly number is in a few thousands. City is taken over by dogs and monkeys," the bench said.

The court stated that if it was not satisfied with the response filed by the secretary, it would request the chief secretary to take appropriate action against those responsible.

"We will ask the chief secretary to take action," the court cautioned, "this illegal business must stop. Your officers can't be involved in illegal dog breeding".

The matter would be heard next on December 5.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On