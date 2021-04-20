IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi HC raps Centre over oxygen shortage, says 'industries can wait, Covid-19 patients cannot'
A worker carries oxygen cylinders seen inside a temporary isolation ward for Covid-19 patients amid the surge in coronavirus cases, at CWG Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A worker carries oxygen cylinders seen inside a temporary isolation ward for Covid-19 patients amid the surge in coronavirus cases, at CWG Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi HC raps Centre over oxygen shortage, says 'industries can wait, Covid-19 patients cannot'

"Human lives are at stake, which are these industries whose supplies of oxygen cannot be curtailed?" a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the central government.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:57 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that sufficient oxygen was not being supplied to Covid-19 patients in the national capital and asked the Centre if it can be diverted from industries that can wait for now.

"Industries can wait. Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said to the central government.

The bench said it has heard that doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital were being forced to reduce oxygen being given to Covid-19 patients and admitted that there was a scarcity of oxygen.

"Which are these industries whose supplies of oxygen cannot be curtailed?" the court asked central government standing counsel Monika Arora and asked her to take instructions on what all can be done to augment the oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients. With the direction, the court said it will hear the matter post-lunch.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition related to Covid-19 tests that the high court revived on April 19 by noting that the virus has raised its "ugly head" once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and "it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus delhi high court medical oxygen supreme court delhi government + 4 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP