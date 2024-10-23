Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC refuses to entertain husband's plea to determine if wife is transgender

PTI |
Oct 23, 2024 05:03 PM IST

Delhi HC refuses to entertain husband's plea to determine if wife is transgender

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition by a husband seeking a medical examination of his estranged wife to determine if she is a transgender.

Delhi HC refuses to entertain husband's plea to determine if wife is transgender
Delhi HC refuses to entertain husband's plea to determine if wife is transgender

The petitioner alleged that his wife is a transgender, a fact that was allegedly fraudulently concealed at the time of his marriage and is now causing him mental trauma.

Justice Sanjeev Narula remarked the case is a "pure and pure matrimonial dispute" and asked the husband to seek proper remedies in law as a writ petition is not maintainable.

"This is a matrimonial dispute. Make a request to the concerned court. No writ can lie against a private individual," the court said.

The judge observed that the relief being sought by the husband has "wide ramifications" and asked the lawyer to initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

The petitioner's counsel said he will avail the remedies available to him.

In his petition, the husband claimed that he was deceived into marrying his "transgender" wife which violated his right to a legitimate marital relationship under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The plea stated that the wife has filed several cases against him for maintenance, domestic violence and dowry allegations, but those are not maintainable as she is a transgender and not a woman.

Seeking his wife's medical examination at any central government hospital, the petitioner said in the plea that his "life has been severely affected and tarnished by this misrepresentation and he has suffered immense mental trauma".

"Respondent No. 02, Wife, in counter blast, has filed false and frivolous cases against the petitioner, including applications for maintenance, domestic violence, and dowry allegations, which are meant exclusively for women. The petitioner submits that if Respondent No.02, Wife, is indeed a "Transgender,"... she can't be classified as a 'Woman' within the meaning and scope of the legislations covering the above aspects of a matrimonial sphere, and thus, the cases filed by the Respondent No.2, wife, under the said legislations as a 'woman' should be dismissed as untenable," the petition said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //