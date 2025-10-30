Delhi HC refuses to urgently list plea for stay on ‘Taj Story’ movie

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to urgently list a petition seeking to stay the release of Paresh Rawal’s Taj Story. Paresh rawal stars in ‘Taj Story’ (HT)

The movie produced by CA Suresh Jha, is scheduled to be released on Friday and has created a controversy ever since the makers dropped the film poster showing Lord Shiva’s statue of Lord Shiva emerging from the Taj Mahal’s dome

This was after the petitioner— advocate Shakeel Abbas urged a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela to list the petition today, asserting that the movie presents fabricated and provocative content regarding the Taj Mahal’s origins and is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Rejecting his request, the court said, “Why today? When was the certification issued? It will be auto listed. Sorry,”

In his petition, Abbas besides seeking to stay the movie’s release in the current form, has requested the court to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the certificate granted to the film or impose necessary cuts to safeguard communal harmony. He has further sought a direction for the movie to carry a disclaimer stating that it portrays a contested narrative.

The movie, the petition stated is based on fabricated facts and has been made with a particular propaganda for spreading a manipulated history by showing the misinformation about the 7th Wonder of the World. It went on to add that the movie’s release without cuts has the likelihood of eroding faith in historical scholarship, provoking communal unrest, and damaging the international reputation of the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“the movie contains deeply divisive scenes that could provoke communal tensions and disturb peace in society. That the film has amplified controversial statements time to time by BJP leaders and other Hindutva Organizations, which may spark communal unrest nationwide amid “growing concerns regarding the potentially inflammatory and divisive content of the movie, which may raise apprehensions of inciting communal disharmony,” the petition stated.