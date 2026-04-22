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Delhi HC rejects Unnao rape survivor plea to submit additional evidence about age

Court says appeal will be decided on existing evidence, rejects bid to add school records to establish survivor’s age

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:09 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar, New Delhi
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The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by the Unnao rape survivor seeking to introduce additional evidence to establish her age through school records, ruling that the case should be decided on the basis of evidence already on record.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by the Unnao rape survivor seeking to introduce additional evidence to establish her age through school records

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain was hearing the survivor application that sought the court’s permission to further examine two witnesses from the Uttar Pradesh school where she studied, including its principal Arun Kumar Singh and assistant teacher Virender Singh.

The court said that a letter from the survivor’s school clearly stated that no documents, including a birth certificate, were submitted at the time of her admission, as such documents were not required under the prevailing practice.

It further observed that the school’s principal had appeared and given evidence before the trial court, and the admission register had been produced. In these circumstances, the court held that there was no need to call for additional evidence at the stage of hearing the appeal.

On December 29, the Supreme Court, however, stayed the high court’s order, saying that substantial questions of law had arisen in the matter that required consideration.

In her application before the Delhi high court, argued by advocate Mahmood Pracha and Sanwar Chaudhary, the survivor alleged that Sengar influenced the investigation to prevent the investigating officer (IO) from properly determining her age by obtaining the relevant records from Akhbar Bahadur Singh Public School in Unnao.

She contended that, at Sengar’s behest, the investigating officer instead examined one of his associates, later produced as a defence witness, who falsely claimed that she had studied at a government school in Khandesarai.

The former BJP leader is also serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the rape survivor’s father, who died on April 9, 2018.

 
kuldeep singh sengar
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