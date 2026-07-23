Delhi HC says Jantar Mantar incident not ‘isolated’, issues notice on SIT: ‘There is a law how to…’

The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi Police while hearing two petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in alleged police excesses on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying the incident was not “isolated.”

A security official carries out Lathi charge on protestors during their protest march towards Parliament called by Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

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Asking the Centre and the police to file responses, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia directed police to preserve the CCTV footage, videography and other digital records related to the incident.

The petitions filed by lawyers Umesh Kumar and Anshul Kumar will be heard on September 11, the bench said.

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“Is it a case of some isolated individual incident? Perhaps no. This is one. Number two, if it was an unlawful assembly as you say, it’s subject to further arguments and subject to further submissions. There is a law how to deal with it. If these issues are being raised in the PIL, how can you say that every individual should go and lodge an FIR,” the court told additional solicitor general SV Raju. The court said, “Issue notice. In the meantime, we direct that the relevant record, including the CCTV footage, videography, if any shall be preserved.”

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Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on AISA supporters during the Lok Bhawan March against the irregularities and examination paper leaks, in Patna on Wednesday.

Petitioners seek deployment records

{{^usCountry}} Senior advocates N Hariharan, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Vikas Singh who appeared for the petitioners also sought production of deployment records and orders authorising the use of force, identification of officers responsible and registration of FIRs against errant personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior advocates N Hariharan, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Vikas Singh who appeared for the petitioners also sought production of deployment records and orders authorising the use of force, identification of officers responsible and registration of FIRs against errant personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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Hariharan argued that the protest at Jantar Mantar was a peaceful exercise but was met with excessive and disproportionate police force. He alleged that protesters were assaulted with nail-studded lathis, pellet weapons and electrically charged batons without prior warning, leaving over 90 injured and several women allegedly molested. Singh added that the police, along with several persons in civil clothes, attacked the demonstrators without provocation.

ALSO READ | 'Preserve CCTV': Delhi HC on plea alleging police brutality during CJP protest

Police call pleas 'publicity seeking petitions'

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the police, termed the pleas “publicity seeking petitions” which were filed by individuals for “hogging limelight”. Raju added that the agitation did not remain peaceful and there were videos showing injuries to police men and damage to police vehicles.

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The petitions were filed in the backdrop of the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” march, organised by the CJP after a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

HC dismisses plea on Wangchuk's removal

HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe into Wangchuk’s removal from protest site

Meanwhile, The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) and registration of an FIR to probe the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital.