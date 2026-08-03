Delhi HC seeks NIA reply on Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi’s plea in terror case

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the response of National Investigation of Agency’s (NIA) in an appeal filed by Kashmiri separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi, founder of the banned all-women separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) and two of her associates against a trial court’s order convicting and sentencing them for running a terrorist organisation.

The three women approached the high court against the trial court’s January 14 and March 24 order. (HT file photo)

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A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan also directed NIA counsel Akshai Malik to file a

response to the application filed by the three women seeking suspension of their sentences.

The bench fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing, even as Malik opposed the appeal asserting that the same had been filed beyond the limitation period prescribed under the NIA Act.

The three women approached the high court against the trial court’s January 14 and March 24 order.

On January 14, judge Chanderjit Singh had convicted Andrabi, along with Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, holding that they had run a terrorist organisation aimed at secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

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{{^usCountry}} The court found that the accused had no allegiance to the Indian Constitution and were unwilling to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court found that the accused had no allegiance to the Indian Constitution and were unwilling to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi jailed for life in anti-terror case

It noted that they had used various media platforms to spread insurrectionary propaganda and hate speech endangering national security. The accused were also convicted under the penal sections of criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit offences related to waging war against the government and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, case and place of birth.

On March 24, the court then sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment and awarded 30 years in prison to two of her associates. Judge Singh said that Andrabi was the leader of the conspiracy while her two associates were the ground soldiers.

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Andrabi and her associates were arrested by NIA in 2018 for allegedly running a terrorist organisation and using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary propaganda and hate speech threatening India’s integrity, security and sovereignty.