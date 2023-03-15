Delhi HC seeks response on plea to conduct CLAT in regional languages

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought response of the Consortium of National Law Universities, Bar Council of India and the Centre on a plea seeking to conduct the Common Law Admission Test- 2024 (CLAT) not only in English but also in other regional languages.

A petition contended that CLAT (UG) examination ‘discriminates’ and fails to provide a ‘level playing field’ to the students whose educational backgrounds are rooted in regional languages. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the Consortium of National Law Universities, Bar Council of India and the Centre through the Union Ministry of Education on the petition and asked them to file their replies within four weeks.

The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by a law student Sudhanshu Pathak, contended that CLAT (UG) examination “discriminates” and fails to provide a “level playing field” to the students whose educational backgrounds are rooted in regional languages.

The plea said the New Education Policy, 2020 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 require mother tongue to be the medium of instruction in schools and higher education institutions and it is unfortunate that English as the only medium of CLAT-(UG) is depriving a huge portion of the students, who have studied in their regional or native languages, from opting for the law (5 years LLB) as a course of study.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In a hyper-competitive paper, they are linguistically disempowered as they have to surpass the additional hurdle of learning and mastering a new language……Naturally, aspirants belonging to English-medium schools have an advantage over their peers belonging to schools operating in Hindi or other vernacular languages. The underprivileged and disempowered aspirants can never view an exam solely based in English, as ‘obvious’, unlike their privileged, English-speaking competitors,” senior advocate Jayant Mehta, lawyers Akash Vajpai and Sakshi Raghav, representing the petitioner, said.

The plea referred to a recent survey conducted by IDIA Trust (Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to Legal Education), indicating that over 95 per cent of all surveyed students came from schools where the medium of instruction was English both at the secondary and higher secondary level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This figure has been more or less consistent with the results of the 2013-14 survey wherein 96.77 per cent of the surveyed students came from English medium backgrounds, indicating that proficiency in the English language continues to be a major factor for gaining admission to a top NLU in the country,” it said.