Delhi HC to hear plea challenging new rules to regulate internet content

On February 25, the Centre had notified the rules for governing online content, which includes setting up a three-tier self regulatory mechanism for websites such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and online news media entities
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The Delhi high court on Tuesday will hear a plea by digital news website The Wire challenging the new rules to regulate internet intermediaries, Over the Top (OTT) platforms and digital news media.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jasmeet Singh will hear the plea by Foundation for Independent Journalists, the trust that owns The Wire.

The policy also includes bringing digital news publishers under the ambit of Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, which empowers the government to order the blocking of content that is considered a threat to public order.

An authorised officer from the I&B ministry who will head an inter-ministerial committee at the apex of the self-regulatory system can also issue this order in emergency circumstances wherein the companies will not be given a chance to offer an explanation. The committee will have to meet within 48 hours to ratify the emergency block.

This is the first challenge to the rules in the country.

