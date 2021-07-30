Delhi HC to hear plea today against Ramdev's remarks on allopathy

The Delhi high court will on Friday hear a plea by seven doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading misinformation through his statements against allopathy, news agency ANI reports. On Monday, the high court adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by the Resident Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) against Ramdev. The matter was adjourned as the single-judge bench of Justice C Harishankar, who was hearing the matter did not sit.

Ramdev, the association alleged, was misleading and misrepresenting that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by Covid-19, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing the deaths of the patients. It submitted that Ramdev was sowing doubts in people's minds with respect to the safety and efficacy of not only allopathic treatments but also Covid-19 vaccines.

The plea stated that it is apprehended that Ramdev's statements can influence lakhs of people and divert them from allopathic treatment which is prescribed as the standard form of care even by the government.

The association also alleged in the plea that the misinformation campaign was nothing but an advertisement and marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including Coronil which claims to be an alternative treatment for Covid-19. It pleaded that with the third wave of Covid-19 likely to set in August, it is imperative that Ramdev's sustained misinformation campaign be brought to a halt.

The high court issued summons to Ramdev on June 3 on a plea by the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) in connection with his alleged statements against allopathic medicines and claims regarding Patanjali's Coronil kit. It asked Ramdev's counsel orally to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.