Delhi heatwave far from over as IMD predicts simmering weather for next week

The heatwave warning will only tapper off towards the end of the week on Friday, May 29, 2026.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are very likely expected over some pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. between May 24 to 29, with severe heatwave between May 24 and 27. `

While Delhiites had a brief respite from searing heat with strong winds, thunderstorms and rains in some parts on Saturday, the heatwave conditions are expected to grip the capital city again from Sunday onwards.

The brutal heatwave that has gripped national capital Delhi, like most parts of north India, over the past few days is far from over. The weather department forecast shows continued heatwave, with varying intensity, for most past of the next week as well.

Delhi's brief respite from heatwave According to the IMD, wind speeds during the dust storm and thunderstorm activity were recorded at up to 81 kmph at Pusa Road, 56 kmph at Palam and 35 kmph at Pragati Maidan.

A significant reduction in visibility was also recorded at Palam airport, where visibility dropped from 3,500 metres to 1,500 metres within one hour.

The weather office said squally winds were prevailing over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and advised residents to remain indoors until weather conditions improve and the winds dissipate. Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in various parts of the city.

According to data from IMD till 8.30 am on Saturday, Ridge received 0.2 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday.

Pusa received 2 mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday. No significant rain was recorded in any other weather station during the period.

However, IMD later informed that the current spell of winds and thunderstorms had moved southeastwards, away from Delhi.

"Very light to light rain, accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and dust storm is expected on Saturday. Strong surface winds of speed 40-50 kmph might also continue," said an IMD official.

Is Delhi no longer cooling down at night? The scorching heat hasn't been sparing the Delhiites even at night as temperatures remain several degrees above normal. Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above the normal and 0.9 degree lower than the day before.

Delhi had reeled under heatwave-like conditions over the past several days, with temperatures crossing the 45 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of the city and warm night conditions persisting.