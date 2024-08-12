 Delhi high court grants trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar protection from arrest | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi
Delhi high court grants trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar protection from arrest

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2024 12:03 PM IST

Puja Khedkar is accused of exam fraud.

In a big relief to the beleaguered trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, the Delhi high court has directed the police to not arrest her till August 21.

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar interacting with media persons in Maharashtra last month. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
The court also issued a notice to the Delhi police and the UPSC, asking them to file a reply as to why her custody is required to unearth the conspiracy.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said it didn't seem to him “at the moment” that Khedkar’s “immediate custody” was required.

“As of now, it does not seem to be at the moment that her immediate custody is required. Here when I saw the orders, the trial court was boggled from the offence which was committed but not as to why bail should or should not be granted,” Justice Prasad told senior advocate Naresh Kaushik who appeared for the UPSC.

“In the facts of the present case, this court is of the opinion that the petitioner need not be arrested till the next date of hearing (August 21)," the court added.

This is a developing story.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
