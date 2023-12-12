Delhi high court refuses to grant divorce to Omar Abdullah from wife Payal Abdullah

The Delhi high court on Tuesday rejected former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah.

The court was of the view that there is no infirmity in the order passed by the family court and the allegations of cruelty that were levelled were vague.

“No infirmity in the order of the family court.

Allegations of cruelty were vague. We find no merit in the appeal & the appeal is dismissed,” a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and justice Vikas Mahajan.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

